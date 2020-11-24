COLDWATER — Eugene Herman Buschur, age 95, of Coldwater, Ohio died peacefully early Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at his daughter's home in St. Henry. He was born October 4th, 1925 in Coldwater to the late Aloys & Eleanor (Wenning) Buschur. He was married to Caroline (Hein) for over 70 years. He and Caroline had eight children: James (deceased) & Susan Buschur of Waleska, GA; Madonna & Jerry Grieshop of Yorkshire; Elaine & Tom Anthony of West Chester; Betty & Frank Nietfeld of St. Henry; Sharon and Fred Coburn of Fort Myers, FL; David Buschur (deceased); Douglas Buschur of Naples, FL; and Kathleen (Kathy) & Rick Keller of Spencerville. They also had 19 Grandchildren, 49 Great Grandchildren (with another on the way), and 1 Great Great Grandchild (and another on the way).

Gene was born and raised on a farm in Coldwater where he learned the value of hard work. After graduating from Coldwater High School, he served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan in WWII. He spent many years working at Minster Machine in Minster, where he made life-long friends because of his kind nature, and his easy-going personality.

He and Carol raised their children in St. Henry, and returned to Coldwater after they retired. Gene developed a talent for restoring and repainting cement lawn ornaments for anyone who asked. His handiwork is still on display in many areas of the surrounding communities. He loved to travel the country on bus trips with Carol, and competed in many bowling tournaments around the state. These memories brought Gene a lot of joy, and in his last years, it was easy to get him started on a story involving their buddies on a bus trip.

Gene loved to socialize and to volunteer. He belonged to many groups which gave him an opportunity to do both including F.O.E, American Legion, and VFW, all in Coldwater. He was an avid sports fan and loved to follow all local sports teams. He never missed a Cincinnati Reds, OSU Buckeyes, or Cincinnati Bengals game if he could help it.

Gene had six siblings, all now deceased. Mary (Clarence) Bergman, Alma (Paul) Huwer, Irene (Jerry) Gaerke, Art (Dorothy, Montezuma) Buschur, Marjorie (John, St. Henry) Gast, and Dan (Rose Ann) Buschur.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the staffs at Briarwood Village and Kidney Services of West Central Ohio for their loving and compassionate care.

A Public Mass of Christian Burial following all CDC guidelines will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater with livestream at https://www.coldwatercluster.org/information/watch-mass-online. Burial with Military Honors will take place immediately following in St. Henry Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the N.J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. website, http://www.hogenkampfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to State of the Heart Care., 210 W. Main St., Coldwater, OH, 45828.