Eugene Crager
EUGENE CRAGER

SPENCERVILLE — Eugene Crager, 54, of Spencerville, died 8:39 A.M. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born March 2, 1966, in Saint Marys, the son of David and Sylvia (Gibson) Crager.

He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Crager of Spencerville; by his brother, Jack Crager of Spencerville.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Eugene was a 1984 graduate of Spencerville High School. He had been employed at Flexible Foam Corporation. He attended the Garden of Love Old Regular Baptist Church in Saint Marys. He enjoyed fishing and attending races at Limaland Speedway.

Funeral rites will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Garden of Love Old Regular Baptist Church, Glynwood-New Knoxville Road, Saint Marys, Brother Gary Mosley and Brother Billy Mosley, officiants. Burial will be in the Gibson-Mosley Cemetery in Garner, Kentucky.

Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. Wednesday, November 4,2020, and 4-8 P.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the church. Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, is entrusted with Eugene's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Eugene's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
