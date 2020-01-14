LIMA — Eugene 'Gene' Davis, age 80 of Lima, answered his last alarm at 8:15 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born February 16, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to the late Cecil O. and Lenore G. Miller Davis. On July 21, 1961 he married the love of his life, Ann Paull, who survives.

Gene is also survived by a daughter - Debra (Mark) Pierce of Lima; a son - Jeffrey (Joyce) Davis of Lima; a sister - Celia Hay of Arvada, Colorado; 7 grandchildren - Brandon Smith, Danielle' (Larry) Clabaugh, Justin (Jay) Logan, Aaron (Chelsi) Smith, Brent Smith, Sam Davis, and Sydney Davis and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by in-laws - Mabel and William Paull, a sister - June (Pat) Donahue, and a granddaughter - Rachel Ann Davis.

Gene attended Perry School until the 9th grade and finished his schooling at Shawnee High School where he graduated in 1957. He served his country in the U. S. Army as a Specialist and then continued in the active reserves beginning in 1957 through 1963.

Gene retired from the Ohio Power Company after 44 years of service. He then devoted his life to firefighting, beginning at the age of 13 when he would ride his bicycle to fire scenes. He and several fellow firefighters, together, established ambulance service in Perry Township. He formally started the Perry Fired Department Arson Investigation bureau and was the first Arson Investigator on the department. Gene was also a member of the Allen County Arson Team. He served as Assistant Chief for several years and was elected Chief from 1983 until 1986. Gene retired from the Perry Township Fire Department in 2005 and then assisted Westminster Fire Department after his retirement, until his passing. He taught numerous firefighting classes, arson classes, and propane classes across the region for over 25 years. He was a Special Deputy with the Allen County EMA in 2005 and remained active.

He loved to spend his spare time working in his wood shop creating several projects that he gave to friends and family as well as displaying them at the Allen County Fair. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and enjoyed NASCAR.

A celebration of Gene's life will begin 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. His son, Jeffrey will officiate the service. A funeral procession will follow past the Perry and Westminster Fire Departments.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Fire Department or Perry Fire Department.

The family has requested plaid or Flannel shirts and jeans be worn at the funeral.

