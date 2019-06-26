WAPAKONETA — Eugene R. "Gene" Leidy, 75, of Wapakoneta, died 8:26 p.m., Mon., June 17, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor. He was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Kalida, OH, the son of Curry A. & Viola Mae (Rhodes) Leidy, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 27, 1974, he married Connie A. Horman, and she survives.

Other survivors include, a son, Greg Leidy, Spencerville, 5 step-children, Kimberly (Tony) Price, Wapakoneta, Rickey (Marjorie) Place, Sidney, OH, Christina (Roger) Granger, Apache Junction, AZ, Lynn Place, Cridersville, Paula (Keith) Steinke, Cridersville, and numerous grandchildren, & great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey Leidy, a great granddaughter, MacKenzie Charles, and a sister & spouse, Patricia L. (Paul) Shivley.

Gene retired as a die cast set-up operator with Ohio Decorative Products. Spencerville, after over 40 years of service. He was a member of the Spencerville Field & Stream. Gene enjoyed fishing, flying remote controlled model airplanes, and shooting guns.

According to Gene's wishes, his body has been donated to medical science. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Spencerville Field & Stream. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.