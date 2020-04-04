CONTINENTAL — Eugene "Gene" Henry Liebrecht, age 78, Continental, passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Gene was born at home on June 16, 1941 to the late Sylvester and Clara (Kahle) Liebrecht. On October 7, 1967, he married Linda Lou Wilfong. Together they shared 52 years of marriage. She survives him near Continental.

He was a 1959 graduate of Miller City High School. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Ohio Army National Guard serving from 1964-1969. He was a lifelong farmer and excavating contractor. He was a member of St. Isidore Holy Name Society, Putnam County Farm Bureau, and American Legion Post 541.

He is also survived by five children: Don Liebrecht, Vicki (Jeff) DeMuth, Phil (Lori) Liebrecht, Kay (Tony) Schroeder, and Carl (Jennifer) Liebrecht; 16 grandchildren, Jeremy, Nathan, Samantha, Travis, Derrick, Brandon (DeMuth); Chloe, Jayna, Nora (Liebrecht); Ashley, Kaytlynn, Peyton (Schroeder); Aubrey, Thomas, Emma, and Mathew (Liebrecht).

Gene is survived by four siblings: Sister Marcille Liebrecht, Norman(Ann) Liebrecht, Mary Jane (Paul) Miller, and Sylvester Jr. "Junior" (Norma Jean) Liebrecht.

He was preceded in death by Edward Kohler, brother in law; and Rita Wilfong, sister in law.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice (https://pchh.net/donate) or St. Isidore Cemetery fund (Make checks payable to St. Isidore Cemetery Fund and send to 17771 Rd H-13, Continental, OH 45831).

The funeral mass was held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, OH. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral mass was limited to immediate family members. The funeral mass is available on Kalida, St. Michael's Catholic Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kalidastmichaels/). A private graveside service at St. Isidore's Catholic Cemetery, Cuba, OH, will be held at a later date.