COLUMBUS GROVE — Eugene "Gene" Maag, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 12:06 a.m. at his residence in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

He was born August 20, 1932, in Kalida, Ohio, to Ben and Philomena (Feltman) Maag who preceded him.

On May 13, 1961, he married Shirley Borck who preceded him in 2017. Surviving are two sons and one daughter: Kenneth (Jill) Maag and Phil (Alice) Maag all of Columbus Grove and one daughter Beth (Roger) Recker of Glandorf, Ohio. He had ten grandchildren: Cory (Trista) Maag, Findlay, Ohio; Ryan Maag, Columbus Grove, Ohio; Eric (Kendra) Maag, Columbus Grove, Ohio; Krista (KT) Broderick, Savannah, Georgia; Kurt (Andrea) Recker, Lexington, Kentucky; Jerred (Jenna) Recker, New York, New York; Brian (Angela) Recker, Ottawa, Ohio; Josh Maag, Columbus Grove, Ohio; Racheal (Austin) Basinger, Glandorf, Ohio; Erin Maag, Dayton, Ohio. Gene also had nineteen great grandchildren. Two surviving brothers: Dennis (Rita) Maag, Kalida, Ohio; and Leroy Maag, Columbus Grove, Ohio. One surviving sister: Marcia (Jim) Kuhlman.

He was preceded in death by six brothers: Harold Maag, Omer (Viola) Maag, Dan (Jennie) Maag, James Maag, Carl (Rita) Maag, Urban (Rosie) Maag. Three sisters: Evelyn (Harold) Wannemacher, Catherine (Harold) Deters, and Mildred (Wilbur) Roof. And one sister-in-law: Karen Maag.

Gene was a lifelong farmer who was one with the earth. He retired from LG Philips and served with pride for 16 years as a Pleasant Township Trustee. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus Grove on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation for one hour prior to service.

"We want everyone to rest assured that if you are in anyway uncomfortable with attending the viewing and/or the funeral due to COVID, we as a family understand." Due to COVID, facemasks and social distancing will be required for viewing and funeral services. As an alternative, St. Anthony of Padua Parish has live streaming of their masses on their Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's School, Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Share condolences or a memory at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.