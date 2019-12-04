LEIPSIC — Eugene D. "Geno" Niese, 87 of Leipsic passed away at 3:50 p.m. December 3, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 3, 1932 in Leipsic to the late Edward and Frances (Schroeder) Niese. On April 9, 1953 he married Helen Schmenk who survives in Leipsic.

Also surviving are 13 children, Barbara (Robert) Meyer of Oak Harbor, Sue (Punky) McDaniel of Leipsic, Michael (Kathryn) Niese of Ottawa, Catherine (John) Fortman of Ottawa, Steven (Deborah) Niese of Leipsic, Mark (Christine) Niese of Leipsic, Mary Jo (Joe) Bodart of Nicholasville, KY, Patty (Tom) Giesken of Glandorf, Julie (Bernie) Breece of Ottawa, Dale (Jodi) Niese of Leipsic, Dorothy (Terry) Lammers of Leipsic, Christine (Alex) Chapman of Columbus, and Roger (Georgette) Niese of Leipsic; 43 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren with 2 on-the-way; a brother, Frank (Janice) Niese of Ottawa; 3 sisters, Marilyn Roebke of Columbus Grove, Martha (Don) Turnwald of Kalida, and Pat (Karl) Fuerst of Glandorf; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Niese of Leipsic. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Carl (Marietta), Victor (Monica), and Bill Niese; and a brother-in-law, Harold Roebke.

The best enjoyment Gene had was farming with "his boys". It made his day if he could get on the tractor or combine to help farm. It was common for Gene to share time with his boys during mandatory safety meetings where safety was never discussed, but the meeting was mandatory…! Gene raised livestock, laying chickens, and commercially cleaned chicken coops. He was artistically talented with inventing and constructing new things over the years. His carpentry skills were put to practice with the building of St. Mary's Catholic Church; a special place of worship for the Niese family. The home place on St. Rt. 65 was also built with the assistance of Gene, along with amazing family and friends. In the past ten years, many close to him benefited from his numerous steel art creations. Gene was also a wonderful helper to his wife, Helen, in the kitchen, where they prepared homemade meals and special desserts. Gene loved keeping and nurturing their flower and vegetable gardens. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic, its Holy Name and the Leipsic Eagles.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 P.M. on Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic and from 9: 00 A.M. to the time of the funeral on Saturday at the Parish Life Center.

Memorials can be made to St. Mary's School, Putnam County Hospice, or to a .

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.