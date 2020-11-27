ALGER — Eugene "Gene" Patton, age 89, died at 7:10 pm on Thursday, November 25, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Arlington.

He was born on August 24, 1931, in Royalton, Kentucky to the late Burton and Della (Marshall) Patton. He married Annie Shephard on October 22, 1955, and she preceded him in death on November 23, 2008.

He is survived by daughters: Tammy Apple of Findlay and Kelley (Jeff) Joseph of Alger, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; foster son: Carl (Linda) Fagan of Leipsic. He was preceded in death by a brother: John Burton Patton and sisters: Omalee Bailey and Leona Pope.

Gene retired from National Lime and Stone Company. He had served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. he had been a member of the Findlay VFW.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate and interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Memorials may be given to the funeral home in care of the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.