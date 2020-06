Or Copy this URL to Share

CELINA — Eugene J. Reichert, 84, died June 8, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina. Burial will be in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina at a later date.



