DELPHOS — Eugene "Gene" Sadler, 56, died May 5, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Fort Jennings. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



