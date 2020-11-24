1/1
Eugene Smart Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Mr. Eugene Dougls Smart, Sr., age 60, passed from this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 6:22 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on December 13, 1959 in Lima, Ohio to Cary Smith, Sr. and Louise Barnes Smart; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Smart worked in Construction for Metropolitan Housing. He was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 sons; Steve V. Smart, Eugene D. Smart, Jr. and Levi D. Smart all of Lima. 3 daughters; Stacee E. Smart, Diamond A. Smart and Ashley R. Smart all of Lima. 1 grandchild; Anya L. Phillips. 4 brothers; Cary Smith, Jr. of Florida. William Kirkman, Mike Banks and David Smart all of Lima. 5 sisters; Tish Smith Taylor of Chicago, IL, Bernita Smith of Van Wert, OH. Donna Kirkman and Cynthia Kirkman both of Lima. Shirley Hall (Halbert) of Ft. Wayne, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Donald E. Smith, Sr. and Willie J. Smart and a sister: Valerie C. Smart.

Home going services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Sanctuary of Believers Christian Fellowship with Bro. Chad Lamb officiating. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the Family present at 6:00 pm at Jones-Clark Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the SMART Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved