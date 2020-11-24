LIMA — Mr. Eugene Dougls Smart, Sr., age 60, passed from this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 6:22 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on December 13, 1959 in Lima, Ohio to Cary Smith, Sr. and Louise Barnes Smart; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Smart worked in Construction for Metropolitan Housing. He was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 sons; Steve V. Smart, Eugene D. Smart, Jr. and Levi D. Smart all of Lima. 3 daughters; Stacee E. Smart, Diamond A. Smart and Ashley R. Smart all of Lima. 1 grandchild; Anya L. Phillips. 4 brothers; Cary Smith, Jr. of Florida. William Kirkman, Mike Banks and David Smart all of Lima. 5 sisters; Tish Smith Taylor of Chicago, IL, Bernita Smith of Van Wert, OH. Donna Kirkman and Cynthia Kirkman both of Lima. Shirley Hall (Halbert) of Ft. Wayne, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Donald E. Smith, Sr. and Willie J. Smart and a sister: Valerie C. Smart.

Home going services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Sanctuary of Believers Christian Fellowship with Bro. Chad Lamb officiating. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the Family present at 6:00 pm at Jones-Clark Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the SMART Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com