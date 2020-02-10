KALIDA — Eugene "Gene" Wurth, 84, of Kalida died at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Gene was born March 31, 1935 in Kalida to the late Joseph H. and Catherine (Schmitz) Wurth. On September 16, 1961 he married Joyce Siebeneck who survives in Kalida.

Gene is survived by his daughters: Beth (Kip) Webb of Elida, Blyth (Dennis) Turnwald of Kalida; five grandchildren: Sarah Webb, Rachel (Jay) Burkhart, Michael (Sue) Turnwald, Emily (Adam) Youngblood, and Elizabeth Turnwald; a brother: Tom (Ruth) Wurth of Kalida and a sister-in-law: Edna Wurth also of Kalida.

He is preceded in death by six brothers: Joseph (Hollis) Wurth, Carl (Betty) Wurth, infant Peter Wurth, Louis (Mary Ann) Wurth, Robert (Martha) Wurth, and Richard Wurth and four sisters: Marie (Tony) Langhals, Emma (Edwin) Hoersten, Mildred (Ben) Ellerbrock, and Nora (George) Basinger.

Gene was the youngest of twelve children. He was a 1953 graduate of Kalida High School. He was in the Army National Guard and a 3rd generation farmer on the family Century Farm. Gene was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of Kalida Fish and Game, Farm Bureau and the National Rifle Association. Gene loved farming, the outdoors, hunting, and attending his grandchildren's events. He was a master story teller and loved to tell jokes.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying and Father Elmer Wurth officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Historical Society or a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com

A special thanks to (PARK) Parkinson Activity Rehabilitation Klinic at Vancrest, Delphos for their support for the past 5 years.