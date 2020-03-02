SPENCERVILLE — Eugene N."Gene" Youngpeter, 88, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 7:25 AM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, where he had resided since October 27, 2019.

He was born January 8, 1932 near Spencerville, a son of the late Adam E. and Dina C. Oehlhof Youngpeter. On September 17, 1955 he married Janet L. Strayer, who survives, along with five children; Mark (LuAnn) Youngpeter, Robert Youngpeter, Greg (Tina) Youngpeter, Michael (Laura) Youngpeter amd Michelle (Tod) Howard, all of Spencerville.

Also surviving are his grandchildren, Janelle Schroeder, Brandon (Ashley) Youngpeter, Rachel (Bil) Lackland, Jeffery Youngpeter, Danielle Weigel, Aaron (Ashley) Lee, Andrea (Seth) Monfort, Matthew Youngpeter and Mitchell Youngpeter, his great grandchildren, Nolan and Ellie Schroeder, Betsy Youngpeter and Tucker Monfort.

Preceding him in death are his daughter-in-law, Betsy Youngpeter and siblings, Stanley (Helen) Youngpeter, Robert Youngpeter and LaDonna (Laverne "Pud") Siefker.

Gene was a 1950 graduate of Spencerville High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring as Master Sergeant in 1972. He then worked at the Lima U.S. Post Office for another 17 years, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Spencerville. When in the Air Force, he was a Fast Pitch Softball pitcher, traveling all over Europe for the military sports. He loved all sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM Wednesday in the St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Tony Vera officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford Cemetery, Northeast of Spencerville, where Military Rites will be conducted by the Air Force Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the 11:30 AM service time on Wednesday at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, South Canal Street in Spencerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Swimming Pool Fund.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville.