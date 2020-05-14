DELPHOS — Eugene T. Youngpeter, 89, of Delphos, passed away on May 13, 2020, at his home. He was born to John M. and Irene E. (Mueller). On May 21, 1955, he was united in marriage to Margaret E. Palte who preceded him in death. He then married Mary (Mauck) Fitzpatrick who also preceded him in death. He is survived by four sons, Kevin (Mary) Youngpeter of Spencerville, Gregory (Jane) Youngpeter of Hillsdale, MI, Charlie (Rosemary) Youngpeter Delphos, and Jeff Youngpeter of Landeck; one daughter, Christine (Craig) Bloom of Delphos; one daughter in law, Elizabeth Youngpeter, one sister, Velma Kinstle; one sister in law, Mary Jane Youngpeter; twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren, four step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren; and one family friend, Marianne Youngpeter. He was preceded in death by one son Robert Youngpeter; three brothers, Hubert, Frank, and Louis Youngpeter; and two sisters, Martha Flanagan and Lillian Reindel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p. m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck on Friday, May 15, 2020. Father Scott Perry will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross. ~~To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com
Published in The Lima News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.