CONTINENTAL — Eula Mason, 89, of Continental, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Ingram, KY on February 27, 1930 to the late Cillus and Mary Hannah {Golden} Brooks. On June 12, 1948, she married Otis Mason, who preceded her in death June 18, 2010.

Eula was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to crochet and do crafts and loved flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids as well as her best friend; her dog Lucy.

She is survived by her children: Faye (Jay) Clevenger of Columbus Grove, Vivian Ann (Greg) Fromm of Lima, and Perry Glenn (Jeannie) Mason of Continental, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Otis, she was preceded in death by her brothers Oakley, Homer, and Silas Brooks, and her sisters Maggie Janeway, Odella Fuson, and Donna Murphy.

Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4-8p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

A funeral service will begin at 11a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, Lafayette, OH. Rev. Denny Hunter and Rev. Terry Brock will officiate. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 10-11a.m. Burial will follow at West Point Cemetery in Lafayette, OH.

