WAPAKONETA — Eulalia M. Schweitzer, 96, died at 3 a.m. July 1, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rhine. The Rev. Jedidiah Tritle will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Fryburg.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta.