GLANDORF – Eulitta J. Spangler, 93 of Glandorf died 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born October 14, 1927 in Lima to the late John and Clara (Stoepfel) Schmitz. On August 29, 1964 she married Raymond Spangler. He preceded her in death on October 29, 2002.

Survivors include three children: Mark Spangler of Glandorf, Dr. Lois Spangler (Martin "Fuzzy" Langhals) of Lima and Kathy (Brad) Schroeder of Ottawa; two grandchildren: Zackary Schroeder and Haley Schroeder; a brother, Ron (Miriam) Schmitz of Glandorf; two sisters-in-law: JoAnn Jones of Defiance and Jeanette Spangler of Shelby; and a brother-in-law, Cliff Crumrine of New Bavaria.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Jerome Schmitz and Elmer Schmitz; a sister, Betty Crumrine; five sisters-in-law: Alma Schmitz, Edna Tobe, Joan Schmitz, Nancy Schmitz and Verena Schmitz; and three brothers-in-law: Gene Spangler, Bill Tobe and Wayne Jones.

Eulitta worked at First National Bank of Ottawa for 25 years and was the fiscal officer for Ottawa Township for 18 years. A 1945 graduate of Glandorf High School. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and its Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Eulitta was a prayer warrior, deeply religious and holy person who cherished her Catholic faith. She was an avid reader and enjoyed entering contests.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with social distance guidelines, visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Masks are required upon entrance into the funeral home or church. Live streaming is available through the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Facebook page.

Memorial donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf of which she identified as her second home.

