LIMA — Eva "Berdene" Bernacchi, 90, of Lima, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:58 a.m. at The Springs of Lima. She was born on April 28, 1929 in Vaughnsville, Ohio to the late James and Eva {Rau} Risser. She married Raymond Bernacchi on July 18, 1953 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. He survives her in Lima, after celebrating 66 wonderful years together.

Berdene was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She was an avid collector who enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, and above all, family time. Berdene always looked forward to spring and waiting for the first flowers of the season to bloom. She loved traveling with her husband, especially the European river cruise which took them from the Black Sea to the North Sea, visiting numerous historical European cities along the way. In 1978, Berdene and Ray celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows at the family church in Gragnano, Lucca, Italy. They had the pleasure to celebrate the occasion with many local Italian relatives, some visiting from South America and family friends in attendance. Berdene was an associate member of the USS Holder Association and looked forward to attending the yearly reunions with her husband at various locations throughout the country both on land and at sea.

She is survived by her husband Ray, daughters: Ava (Paul) Mullenhour and Gina Bernacchi, grandchildren: Anthony (Denise) Mullenhour, Angela Mullenhour, Kenza Sidi-Ali-Cherif, and Fayza Sidi-Ali-Cherif, great-grandchildren: Leo Mullenhour and Luna Mullenhour, sister Carol (Allen) Schmidthorst, sisters-in-law: Gloria Sue Risser, Lola (Joe) Pataluch and Florence (Gerald) Cramer, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Berdene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Howard (Marian) Risser, Marvin Risser, Robert (Sondra) Risser, and Richard Risser, and sisters: Louise (Perry) Stultz, Edith (Emmett) Hennessy, Lenore (Gaylord) Faze, and Mary Radabaugh.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, where a rosary service will follow at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Fr. Kent Kaufman will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 2200 W. Elm St., Lima, Ohio 45805.

