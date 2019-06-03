LIMA — Eva Jean "EJ" Blayney, age 100, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Lost Creek Care Center.

Eva was born May 24, 1919 in Belmont, OH, to the late Russell Lee and Georgia L. (Ewers) Palmer. On March 4, 1944 she married Charles Edward Blayney Jr. who preceded her in death on March 24, 1961.

Eva was a graduate of Belmont High School and attended the Ohio University. She retired in 1984 from Westinghouse. Eva enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and taking long walks.

She is survived by her beloved son, Charles Edward "Ed" Blayney, III of Lima.

Eva's wishes were that no services be observed.

