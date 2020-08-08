LIMA — Ms. Eva Laverne Brown, age 75, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at approximately 10:58 a.m. at her residence in Lima.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on July 8, 1945 to Jimmy Lee Stewart and Bernice Cornelia Thompson-Upshaw; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Brown retired from Ford Motor Corporation and was a member of the UAW Local 211. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church where she worked on the Kitchen Committee, was on the Stewardess Board, sang in the Choir and was a Church Trustee. She would deliver food to the sick and shut-in.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 1 son; Ricardo D. Brown (Fawnette) of Dayton, OH. 2 daughters; Shannon L. Ward (Earl) of Charlotte, NC and Nikia D. Jones (Diako) of Lima, OH. 6 grandchildren. 1 step-brother; Clinton Upshaw (Minnie) of Lima. 2 sisters; Leola Alford and Diane Russell both of Lima. 2 sisters-in-law; Elmer Dean Thompson and Maryann Stewart. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons; Sean Connor and Robert Brown. 3 brothers; Robert Thompson, Larry Stewart and William Stewart.

Private Family Services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. John E. Kidd, officiating.

Public Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of the services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Entombment - Woodlawn Mausoleum

