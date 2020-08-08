1/1
Eva Brown
LIMA — Ms. Eva Laverne Brown, age 75, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at approximately 10:58 a.m. at her residence in Lima.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on July 8, 1945 to Jimmy Lee Stewart and Bernice Cornelia Thompson-Upshaw; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Brown retired from Ford Motor Corporation and was a member of the UAW Local 211. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church where she worked on the Kitchen Committee, was on the Stewardess Board, sang in the Choir and was a Church Trustee. She would deliver food to the sick and shut-in.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 1 son; Ricardo D. Brown (Fawnette) of Dayton, OH. 2 daughters; Shannon L. Ward (Earl) of Charlotte, NC and Nikia D. Jones (Diako) of Lima, OH. 6 grandchildren. 1 step-brother; Clinton Upshaw (Minnie) of Lima. 2 sisters; Leola Alford and Diane Russell both of Lima. 2 sisters-in-law; Elmer Dean Thompson and Maryann Stewart. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons; Sean Connor and Robert Brown. 3 brothers; Robert Thompson, Larry Stewart and William Stewart.

Private Family Services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. John E. Kidd, officiating.

Public Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of the services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Entombment - Woodlawn Mausoleum

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the BROWN Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
