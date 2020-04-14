AMES, Iowa — The world has lost a light with the passing of Eva Irene Kinstle, 83, on Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020. Long-suffering, she died with grace at her home in Ames, Iowa, where she had been attended faithfully by her loving daughter, son-in-law and many dedicated and caring hospice staff.

Born (as Margaret Schussler) on December 13, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri, she was happily adopted by Ellis and Florence Lloyd, who raised her in Gomer, Ohio along with her brother Wesley. After graduating from Gomer High School in 1954 and attending Bowling Green State University for a time, she went on to marry Thomas Kinstle on June 14, 1958. They moved together to Illinois, where she worked in the Physics Department at the University of Champaign-Urbana while he finished his PhD in Chemistry. In the summer of 1964, they relocated to Ames and both took up employment at Iowa State University. Her 35-year-long career here started with a position as High Energy Physics Secretary and later as Administrative Assistant/Program Coordinator in Physics. Her work, which ranged from finances/grants and personnel hiring to assisting faculty research, including skilled technical typing of manuscripts, provided invaluable contributions to the running of the department. She was honored in 1999 by faculty and staff at retirement.

While her job was a source of great pride, it was undoubtedly her role as a wonderful mother that was her shining accomplishment. She first gave birth to her precious son, John, in 1966 and then gladly welcomed a daughter, Holli, in 1968. When her marriage ended in 1969, she took on the challenge of single parenting while also boldly facing her first fight with cancer. The unimaginable strength that she would come to be known for would start here and carry her through the trials of raising her son, who himself faced lifelong physical and mental difficulties. Her loyal devotion as a parent, and the kind and gentle nature lent to her son, provided a firm foundation also for her daughter, who grew to be loving and appreciative through her example.

In spite of a backdrop of hardship, she was able to recognize and enjoy the pleasures in life, whether it be fine food; world travel; taste in art, quality and style; or simply contentment in solitude and her own mind. She was truly an inspiration, especially to her daughter, who will continue to try to emulate and honor her. Always remembered will be her sparkling eyes and glorious smile that instantly brightened any room. Her cleverness and sharp wit, her insight into people's character, and her ability to navigate the twists and turns of fate made her an indispensable source of advice and wisdom, a perfect companion and source of pure love. Amid her long struggle with pain and disease, including two more cancers – the last of which she was unable to overcome – it will be her amazingly positive spirit which will live on as her most enduring lesson.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, as well as relatives special to her, including treasured niece Deborah Renner; her dear aunt Margaret Lloyd Renner, and members of the Stockton family: aunt Vera, uncle Karl and cousin Janelle; and most importantly her cherished son, John Kinstle, with whom she is now reunited.

She is survived by many special cousins in Ohio; the father of her children, Thomas Kinstle; her son-in-law Christopher Nozaki-Curtis; and her heartbroken yet eternally grateful daughter and devoted caretaker, Holli. She will also be remembered fondly by many she has encountered through her work, social life and time with Mary Greeley Hospice and Heartland Adult Day Care. Sadly, she never really realized what an impact she made on people, therefore condolences and testimonials to her are welcome.

A private family funeral service was held at the Adams Funeral Home in Ames, Iowa. Burial will be in the Pike Run Cemetery in Gomer, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Eva's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. Memorials may be sent to the Adams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 745, Ames, Iowa 50010.