WAYNESFIELD — Eva M. Buffenbarger Walper, 100, of Waynesfield, OH, died 2:55 a.m., Thurs. Jan. 2, 2020, at Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine, OH. She was born March 26, 1919, in Hardin Co., OH, the daughter of Ithemore "Ike" & Emma (Evans) Wilcox. On Oct. 25, 1938, she married Raymond Buffenbarger, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1974. Then on Nov. 7, 1986, she married Carl Walper, and he died Dec. 29, 1998.

Survivors include, 3 children, Emma Sue Spencer, Waynesfield; Karen Alloway, Huntsville, OH; & Charles (Pat) Buffenbarger, Waynesfield; 10 grandchildren, Kim (Chuck) Holloway, Tracy (Dean) Alcorn, Todd (Shani) Spencer, Jennifer (Jamie) Davis, Heidi (Mark) Barrett, Heather (Jack) Widmark, Heath (Megan) Alloway, Kraig (Tracey) Buffenbarger, Tim (Kim) Buffenbarger, & Rachel (Craig) Ludwig; 26 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren. Sister-in-law, Helen Wilcox

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Marvin Spencer, granddaughter, Tina Marie Spencer, and her 7 siblings, Henry Wilcox, Hazel Carr, Helen Jenkins, Harold Wilcox, Harry Wilcox, Mary Cooper, and Ithemore Wilcox, Jr.

A homemaker, Eva and her husband, Raymond owned and operated the Buffenbarger Restaurant, New Hampshire. She was a 1937 graduate of New Hampshire High School, and member of the Lima Baptist Temple and the former Order of the Eastern Star, Waynesfield Chapter. She volunteered for many years at Lima Memorial Hospital, and the Servicemen's Free Canteen, Lima, following W.W. II. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, camping and playing golf.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Mon. Jan. 6, 2020, at the Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, with Pastors Jean Horn & Don Smith officiating. Burial is to follow in the Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield. The family will receive family and friends 2-5 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.