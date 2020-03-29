WAYNESFIELD — Evelyn F. Chiles, 89, of Waynesfield, OH, passed away Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH.

Evelyn was born on December 15, 1930 in Logan County, OH, a daughter of the late G. Ward and Marjorie Taylor Chiles. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joe L. Chiles. She is survived by her sister-in- law, Kathleen Chiles of Waynesfield, nieces and nephews, David (Darlene) Chiles, Mark (Jeanette) Chiles, John Chiles, and Joleen (David) Dillon, 10 great nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was a 1948 graduate of Waynesfield High School. She worked as an audit clerk at City Loan for 33 years and Orthodontists of Lima as a lab technician for 12 years. Evelyn was a member of Waynesfield United Methodist Church and Waynesfield Senior Citizens. She enjoyed bowling and camping.

Private graveside services will be held later in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH.

Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Waynesfield United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.