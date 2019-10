DELPHOS — Evelyn "Imy" Reynolds, 80, died Oct. 7, 2019, at Roselawn Manor Nursing Home.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Spencerville Nazarene Church. Burial will be in West Union Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.