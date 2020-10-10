1/1
Evelyn Vanek
LIMA — Evelyn P. Vanek, age 97, passed away October 7, 2020, at 7:30 pm, at The Greens at Lima Convalescent Home. Evelyn was born December 13, 1922, in Toledo, OH, to George and Hazel (Rish) Schott who preceded her in death.

Evelyn was a 1940 graduate of Lima Central High School. She then graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's of Education degree and then she earned her Master's of Education degree from Case Western University. Evelyn taught for a couple years with the Lima City Schools and then transferred to Malvern Elementary School in Shaker Heights, OH where she worked for 28 years retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Lima Unitarian Church and she was an avid bridge player and reader.

Evelyn is survived by her sister, Jean Cinardo of Lima, OH and numerous cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Humane Society or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
