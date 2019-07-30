LIMA — Everette E. Miller, Jr., 62, formerly of Lima, passed away at 10:20 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Fairborn, Ohio.

He was born on February 21, 1957 in Lima to Everette E. Miller, Sr. and Shirley (Eangle) Miller, who both preceded him in death.

Everette had worked and retired as a corrections officer in Washington. He was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy. Everette enjoyed watching sports including the Reds, the Bengals and the Seattle Mariners. In his younger years he loved spending time outdoors.

Surviving are his son Everette E. (Jessica Johnson) Miller III of Little Elm, TX; his daughter Neecha Miller of Dayton; his brothers Brice (Lori) Miller of Van Buren, OH and William (Lynn) Miller of Columbus Grove, OH; his sister Kelly (William) Hayes of Lucasville, OH; his grandchildren Niomi Siegel and Jackson Miller.

He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Miller and his sister Brenda Goedde.

There will be no visitation or services.

