Everleigh Sue Hesseling passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born March 5, 2020, to Taylor and Chelsea (Scharf) Hesseling who survive in Middle Point.

There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Labor and Delivery Department of St. Rita's Medical Center.

