MINSTER — Evonne G. Stechschulte passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2020,in her sleep at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Augustine Church in Minster. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on February 17.