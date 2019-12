CONVOY — Ezellia B. McIntosh, 92, died Dec. 11, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy. The Rev. Bud Walls will officiate. Burial will be in I.O.O.F Cemetery, Convoy.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.