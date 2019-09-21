Faith Keysor

WAPAKONETA — Faith Roselee Keysor, of Wapakoneta, stillborn September 18, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center. Faith's parents Austin Keysor and Shyann Neeley survive in Wapakoneta.

Additional survivors include siblings: Bentley Keysor, Emma Neeley and Neveah Keysor all of Wapak, maternal grandparents: Monica Shoffner and Jason Neeley both of Wapak, paternal grandparents: Mary Keysor of Cridersville and Larry Keysor of Lima, aunts and uncles: Briana Shoffner, Justin Shoffner, Morgan Neeley, Jayden Neeley, Daniel May, Danielle May, Kayla Keysor, Erica Keysor, Dillion Keysor and Amanda Keysor.

She was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather Eugene Shoffner.

Private family services will be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
Published in The Lima News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
