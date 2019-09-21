WAPAKONETA — Faith Roselee Keysor, of Wapakoneta, stillborn September 18, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center. Faith's parents Austin Keysor and Shyann Neeley survive in Wapakoneta.

Additional survivors include siblings: Bentley Keysor, Emma Neeley and Neveah Keysor all of Wapak, maternal grandparents: Monica Shoffner and Jason Neeley both of Wapak, paternal grandparents: Mary Keysor of Cridersville and Larry Keysor of Lima, aunts and uncles: Briana Shoffner, Justin Shoffner, Morgan Neeley, Jayden Neeley, Daniel May, Danielle May, Kayla Keysor, Erica Keysor, Dillion Keysor and Amanda Keysor.

She was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather Eugene Shoffner.

Private family services will be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family.