Faith Reese
LIMA — Faith L. Reese age 76, of Lima passed away 7:43 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born Dec. 11, 1943 in Lima to the late Albert Nathan and Viola Hattie Parlette Hahn.

Faith loved thrift store shopping, going to craft shows and horse races. She also like to go gambling.

Survivors include children: Kimberly Jo (Paul) Parker and Joe Reese both of Lima, grandchildren: Edward Parker and Amanda Roby, great grandchildren: Zackary Culp, Bonnie Parker and Emma Parker and siblings: Bill Hahn, Hope McBeth, Joy Garmatter, Nalletta Downey all of Lima and Devonna Webb of Wapak.

She was preceded in death by siblings Chuck and George Hahn.

At Faith's request there will be no public services.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
