1/1
Felix Koenig
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felix's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEIPSIC — Felix C. Koenig, 94 of Leipsic died 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Meadows of Leipsic. He was born May 12, 1926 in Leipsic to the late August and Anna (Landwehr) Koenig. On May 9, 1953 he married Evelyn M. Brinkman, she died March 24, 2018.

Felix is survived by three children: Stephen Koenig of Leipsic, Thomas Koenig of Ottawa, and Richard (Doris) Koenig of Leipsic; and three grandchildren: Travis Koenig, Sophia Koenig and Tiffany Koenig.

He was also preceded in death by three infant sons: Joseph, John and Daniel; and a brother, Virgil Koenig.

Felix worked on the railroad and then retired in 1988 from Campbell's Soup in Napoleon. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic and the Ottawa Eagles. He was a WWII Army veteran, serving in the tank division in Germany. Felix enjoyed gardening, folk and country music, and was a fan of baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds and Toledo Mud Hens.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with a military service by Leipsic VFW. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved