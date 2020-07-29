LEIPSIC — Felix C. Koenig, 94 of Leipsic died 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Meadows of Leipsic. He was born May 12, 1926 in Leipsic to the late August and Anna (Landwehr) Koenig. On May 9, 1953 he married Evelyn M. Brinkman, she died March 24, 2018.

Felix is survived by three children: Stephen Koenig of Leipsic, Thomas Koenig of Ottawa, and Richard (Doris) Koenig of Leipsic; and three grandchildren: Travis Koenig, Sophia Koenig and Tiffany Koenig.

He was also preceded in death by three infant sons: Joseph, John and Daniel; and a brother, Virgil Koenig.

Felix worked on the railroad and then retired in 1988 from Campbell's Soup in Napoleon. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic and the Ottawa Eagles. He was a WWII Army veteran, serving in the tank division in Germany. Felix enjoyed gardening, folk and country music, and was a fan of baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds and Toledo Mud Hens.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with a military service by Leipsic VFW. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

