Fernando Jimenez

LIMA — Fernando G. Jimenez, 85, passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Fernando was born on June 3, 1935, in Bastrop, Texas, to the late Thomas and Michaela (Garza) Jimenez. In 1997 he married Sue (Lavelle) Jimenez, who survives in Lima.

Fernando retired in 1997 from Ford Motor Company where he was a Tinner. He was a Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed walking all his furbabies over the years

Along with his wife he is survived by daughters: Laura (Donald) Smith, Jeannie Jimenez, Donna Guerra and Kim Shaffer; son, Michael Jimenez; seven grandchildren and step-grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Raul Jimenez and Thomas Jimenez; and furbaby, Shadow

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy Jimenez, Al Jimenez and Paul Jimenez; sisters, Mary Flores and Lupe Asceuedo.

There will be no public visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

