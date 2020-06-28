Fernando Jimenez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Fernando G. Jimenez, 85, passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Fernando was born on June 3, 1935, in Bastrop, Texas, to the late Thomas and Michaela (Garza) Jimenez. In 1997 he married Sue (Lavelle) Jimenez, who survives in Lima.

Fernando retired in 1997 from Ford Motor Company where he was a Tinner. He was a Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed walking all his furbabies over the years

Along with his wife he is survived by daughters: Laura (Donald) Smith, Jeannie Jimenez, Donna Guerra and Kim Shaffer; son, Michael Jimenez; seven grandchildren and step-grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Raul Jimenez and Thomas Jimenez; and furbaby, Shadow

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy Jimenez, Al Jimenez and Paul Jimenez; sisters, Mary Flores and Lupe Asceuedo.

There will be no public visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved