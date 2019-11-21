Florence Myers (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Myers.
Service Information
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-228-5474
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Florence E. "Flo" Myers, age 92, was called home at 4:35 am Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her daughter's home surrounded by family.

Florence was born August 19, 1927 in Chicago, IL, to the late Virgil and Ruth (Shaw) Roeder. On October 14, 1947 she married Donald Myers who preceded her in death on April 5, 1987.

Florence had attended Lima South High School and worked for Dollahon & Dollahon Collections Agency. She was a longtime member of Altrusa and enjoyed camping and bowling. Florence especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children, David (Linda) Myers, Ricky (Angie) Myers and Linda Morrisey all of Lima; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a brother, Ronald Roeder of Lima.

She is preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dylan Morrisey; son-in-law, John Morrisey; sister, Etta (John) Parlapiano, sister-in-law, Alice Roeder and grandson-in-law, Donald Wurgess.

Funeral services will begin at 4:00 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Paul Moss will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.