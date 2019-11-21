LIMA — Florence E. "Flo" Myers, age 92, was called home at 4:35 am Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her daughter's home surrounded by family.

Florence was born August 19, 1927 in Chicago, IL, to the late Virgil and Ruth (Shaw) Roeder. On October 14, 1947 she married Donald Myers who preceded her in death on April 5, 1987.

Florence had attended Lima South High School and worked for Dollahon & Dollahon Collections Agency. She was a longtime member of Altrusa and enjoyed camping and bowling. Florence especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children, David (Linda) Myers, Ricky (Angie) Myers and Linda Morrisey all of Lima; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a brother, Ronald Roeder of Lima.

She is preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dylan Morrisey; son-in-law, John Morrisey; sister, Etta (John) Parlapiano, sister-in-law, Alice Roeder and grandson-in-law, Donald Wurgess.

Funeral services will begin at 4:00 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Paul Moss will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.