LIMA — Florence M. 'Flo' "Big Ma' Shaffer age 87, of Lima passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Shawnee Manor. She was born Sept. 7, 1931 in Wyandot County, Ohio to the late Lester Charles and Naomi Grace Gatchell Beidelschies. She married William A. 'Bill' 'Big Pa' Shaffer Dec. 2, 1950 and he preceded her in death July 27, 2015.

Flo graduated from South High School in 1950 and was a member of First Missionary Church. She had been active in exercising classes for over 30 years.

Survivors include a son Gordon (Kim) Shaffer, daughters: Debra (Chuck) Hahn and Teri (Greg) Jenings, 7 grandchildren: Lara, Charity, Dyan, Chuck, Gordon, Lucia and Angie, 2 step granddaughters: Amanda & Heather, 15 great grandchildren: Branden, DeShawn, Trevon, Shayauna, Levi, Jonathan, Janae, Zayne, Skyler, Quinn, A.J., Alauna, Natalie, Emerson and William 'Will', 5 step grandchildren: Kyron, Kaydn,Alydia, Lacyn and Daylin, great great grandchildren Arieyah and JaSiah and a brother Richard (Ruth) Beidelschies of Columbus Grove.

She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Arlene (Dale) Copus.

The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at First Missionary Church, Lima. The memorial service will follow at noon With Pastor Tim White officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com