LIMA — Floyd Dwaine Guthrie, 86, passed away at 7:06 p.m., April 15, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Floyd was born January 1, 1934 in Dunkirk to Blake and Imogene (Brewer) Guthrie who preceded him in death. On Sept. 19, 1954, he married Dolores M. Golden who preceded him in death on Feb. 12, 2011.

Survivors include two sons: John (Carol) Guthrie of Lima and Michael Guthrie of Findlay; five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a son Robert Guthrie, a brother Norman Guthrie and a sister Virginia Gaugle.

Mr. Guthrie retired from the B & O Railroad. He was a former member of New Hope Christian Center and currently a member of County Line Church of the Brethren. He built his family home and enjoyed raising over 80 varieties of roses.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 20 at Ward Cemetery, with Pastor Chris Ewing to officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the County Line Church of the Brethren.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eastside Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

