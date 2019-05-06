Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forest Sheipline. View Sign Service Information Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services 828 Bellefontaine Ave Lima , OH 45801 (419)-228-5474 Send Flowers Obituary

WAPAKONETA — Forest "Bud" Sheipline, 104 years and 10 months passed away at 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 5, 1914 to Elbert H and Dorothea (Hengstler) Sheipline in Wapakoneta, Ohio who preceded him in death. On June 21, 1937 he married Eleanor Fetter who preceded him in death on December 4, 1981. He is survived by two daughters, Martha Ann Myers whom he lived with at Westminster. Rebecca Keller of Carey, North Carolina. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Fredrick (Lois) Myers, Laurie (Chuck) Dunn, Kit (Jim) Wiechart, and Matthew (Rebecca) Myers all living in the area. Also surviving are nine great grandchildren, Jason (Dawn) Myers, Kevin (Stevie) Myers, Nicholas (Lacey) Dunn, Zachary Dunn, Tim Dunn, Breonna Myers, Josh Myers, John Wiechart, and Jacob Wiechart. Three great-great grandchildren, Blake, Ella and Ryleigh. Bud is survived by one sister, Susan Jenkins of Raleigh, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, son-in-law Loren Keith Myers on June 17, 2017; his sisters Mabel (Harold) Logan, Luetta (Eddie) Heffner, infant brother Joseph Sheipline, and brother-in-law Stanley (Martha) Fetter. Bud attended Parlette one-room school, Wapakoneta school and attended Botkins High School. He was a life long farmer, having his own team of horses by the age of 10. He worked several jobs along with farming, all of them in and around the Lima area. He thoroughly enjoyed working for Carl Horn's Packard Auto Dealership in the 1940's. He retired from Montgomery Ward Auto Service. He always had a story to tell and a joke to keep you laughing. His family was very dear and important and he enjoyed being with them camping, fishing, hunting, monthly birthday dinners and all holidays. He was a member of the Harrod Christian Church but occasionally attended Forest Park United Methodist Church in recent years. Bud witnessed a lot of changes in his lifetime. From horses to putting a man on the moon. He was very interested in what occurred with technology after transistors were invented. He was always interested and wanted to know how things worked as they were developed along the way. He was self taught in many areas. He will be very much missed by his family and friends. He also liked to travel and had been to 48 of 50 states as well as Canada. Visitation will be at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1 pm until the time of the service at 3 pm with Pastor Tom Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Salem Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice or Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988.

Published in The Lima News from May 6 to May 7, 2019

