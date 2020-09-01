Frances Maag

OTTAWA — Frances A. Maag, 89, of Ottawa died 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born December 2, 1930 in Red Mesa, CO to the late Miqueas "Mike" and Ramoncita "Ramona" (Pacheco) Atencio. On July 7, 1954 she married Carl Maag, he survives in Ottawa.

Frances is also survived by her children: Michael Maag of Kalida, Theresa (Mark) Schechter of Ottawa, Jennifer (Bill) Westenbarger of McComb, Steven (Barbara) Maag of Deltona, FL., Victoria Maag of Ottawa, Carla Maag of Ottawa, Phillip (Nancy) Maag of Kalida; eleven grandchildren: Denice (Steven)Ventura, Matthew (April) Schechter, Brianna Maag, Ryan (Trish) Westenbarger, Nathan Westenbarger, Ashley (Brandon) Stedman, Kevan (Megan) Westenbarger, Austan Westenbarger, Andrew (Chrissy) Maag, Trevor Maag, and McKayla Maag; grand-dog: Gizmo Maag; twelve great-grandchildren: Jacob Ventura, Lily Ventura, Jimmy Westenbarger, Maggie Westenbarger, Carolyn Westenbarger, John Westenbarger, LeiAnna Stedman, Brody Stedman, Cassidy Stedman, Callie Stedman, Savannah Maag, and Charlotte Maag; siblings: Estella (John) Brinkman of Kalida, Leonard (Roberta) Atencio of Durango, CO., Alphonso (Rose) Atencio of Coolidge, AR., LaVerne (Otis) Pulliman of Arizona City, AR., Susan Eisenberger of Defiance.

She is preceded in death by brothers: Fred Atencio and Robert Atencio; and sisters: Mary Black and Ruth Lynch.

Frances was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. She retired from Foodtown. She had also worked at Value City, Dick's Steak House, Maag's Hotel and Autumn Court.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Kalida. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required when entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

