HARROD — Frances E. Nichols, age 92, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9:28 PM at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born on February 25, 1927 in Hardin County, Ohio to the late Royal and Rosa (Coppler) Nichols.

Frances retired from Trend Trim Company of Spencerville after working for thirty-four years. She graduated from Alger High School class of 1945. She resided with her niece, Teresa (Bernie) Rowe of Harrod for the last seven years.

Also surviving are her adopted brother and sister: Larry Allen Coppler-Nichols and Joyce Coppler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Junior Earl Nichols and Robert L. Nichols and a sister, Ann Elizabeth Whitaker.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Pastor David Trusty officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Westminster.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Birth Living Word of Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger