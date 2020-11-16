1/1
Francis Bandelier
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW HAVEN, IN — Francis L. "Ike" Bandelier, 98, of New Haven, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital. Born and raised on a farm in New Haven, IN, on May 27, 1922, the son of the late Harold and Ethel (Bolyard) Bandelier. On October 22, 1944, he married Joan "Jo" Myers of Delphos, OH. She preceded him death on April 5, 2014. They had one son, Michael, who lives in Rock Hill, SC with his wife, Amy. Other survivors include three sisters, Marlene (Gene) Springer, Cara Jane (Norman) Shipley, both of New Haven, IN, and Sandra (Carl) Frecker of Woodburn, IN; a special friend, Wilda Dashiell; a sister-in-law, Helen Bandelier; 30 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 70 years; his brothers, Harold Jr., Howard, and Charles; and his sisters, JoAnn Carman and Gracella Bauer.

Ike graduated from New Haven High School in 1942. He served his country in the Army during WWII. He worked at Magnavox for five years. In 1949, he moved to Delphos OH, where he was a self-employed general contractor. He supervised building the first nine holes of the Delphos Country Club. He loved playing golf, and was proud of his Hole-In-One that he achieved there. He was 95 when he quit playing golf. He, also, enjoyed bowling, slow and fast pitch softball and was an umpire for several years. He liked watching all sports on TV. He was a member of the Delphos J.C.'s, Chamber of Commerce, Trinity United Methodist Church, and a charter member of the Delphos Country Club. He was a life-long member of the American Legion Post 268.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Parkview Health Hospice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved