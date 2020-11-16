NEW HAVEN, IN — Francis L. "Ike" Bandelier, 98, of New Haven, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital. Born and raised on a farm in New Haven, IN, on May 27, 1922, the son of the late Harold and Ethel (Bolyard) Bandelier. On October 22, 1944, he married Joan "Jo" Myers of Delphos, OH. She preceded him death on April 5, 2014. They had one son, Michael, who lives in Rock Hill, SC with his wife, Amy. Other survivors include three sisters, Marlene (Gene) Springer, Cara Jane (Norman) Shipley, both of New Haven, IN, and Sandra (Carl) Frecker of Woodburn, IN; a special friend, Wilda Dashiell; a sister-in-law, Helen Bandelier; 30 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 70 years; his brothers, Harold Jr., Howard, and Charles; and his sisters, JoAnn Carman and Gracella Bauer.

Ike graduated from New Haven High School in 1942. He served his country in the Army during WWII. He worked at Magnavox for five years. In 1949, he moved to Delphos OH, where he was a self-employed general contractor. He supervised building the first nine holes of the Delphos Country Club. He loved playing golf, and was proud of his Hole-In-One that he achieved there. He was 95 when he quit playing golf. He, also, enjoyed bowling, slow and fast pitch softball and was an umpire for several years. He liked watching all sports on TV. He was a member of the Delphos J.C.'s, Chamber of Commerce, Trinity United Methodist Church, and a charter member of the Delphos Country Club. He was a life-long member of the American Legion Post 268.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Parkview Health Hospice.

