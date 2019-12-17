LIMA — Francis "Frank" G. Laurita, 66, of Lima, died at 11:21 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at his daughter's residence. He was born Mar. 5, 1953 in Wayne County, MI, the son of Frank L. and Elizabeth (Koval) Laurita who both preceded him in death.

Surviving are his children: Amanda (Paul) Slygh of Elida, Joshua (Nicole Martinez) Laurita of Comstock Park, MI and Elizabeth (Nicholas) Ford of Dunedin, FL; his grandchildren: Jaelyn Ford, Lawrence Slygh, Cody Gay, Kyleigh Gay, Jaydan Slygh, Kyrsten Slygh and Kaitlin Gay; his great-grandchildren: Kalin and Aiden; and his siblings: Roland L. Laurita of Cape Coral, FL, Michael (Jean) Laurita of Vaughnsville, Kathy (Dave) Grovum of Cottage Grove, MN, Karen (Raymond) Lopez and Lauri (Mario) Arrendondo both of Gilbert, AZ, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Laurita.

Mr. Laurita retired from Ford Lima Engine Plant after 33 years of service. His loves included God, guns and family. He enjoyed riding his Harley. He was a simple man and a rolling stone. He was an artist in his younger days. He was patriotic, the peacemaker and the comedian of his family. He hated therapy but loved the ambiance of Ray's Place. GO BLUE!

Services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Elder Jim Frueh officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 until the time of services.

