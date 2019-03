LIMA — Francis John "Frank" Prinzi Jr., 85, died at 12:36 p.m. March 3, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, where arrangements are incomplete. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.