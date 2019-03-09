LIMA — Francis "Frank" Prinzi, 85, of Lima, died 12:36 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Mercy Health/St. Rita's Medical Center. Frank was born in Hornell, NY on October 8, 1933 to Francis John and Elga (Ranstrom) Prinzi, Sr. and they preceded him in death.

Frank attended Waverly High School in Waverly, NY where he was raised. On July 3, 1955 he married Beverly "Kay" Barnum and this past year they celebrated 63 years together.

He is survived by four children, Debra (Tim) Bailey of Ottawa, Mark (Cheryl) Prinzi of Lima, Bryan Prinzi of Greenville, S.C. and Scott (Caroline) Prinzi of Elida. He is grandfather to eleven grandchildren: Tim Bailey Jr. of Ottawa, Chris (Mandy) Bailey of Glandorf, Justin Bailey of Ottawa; Joey (Sara) Prinzi of Knoxville, TN, Ashley (Ryan) Brown of Phoenix, AZ, Zach (Alana) Prinzi of Taylors, S.C.; Angie Wireman and Amy Bailey of Lima, Steffanee (Steve) Burchin of Lima, Nick (Katelynn) Prinzi of Lima and Samantha (Kory) Fletcher of Spencerville. He is also survived by a brother, Gary Prinzi of Reading, PA and three sisters-in-law: Marcia Perkins of Spencerville, Carolyn (Bob) Koch of Gahanna and Margaret Prinzi of Waverly, NY. He also leaves 27 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and ten great-great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, three brothers: Vic, Dean and Jim; a brother-in-law Caroll Perkins, a niece Nikki Tackett and three great-great-grandchildren.

In 1952, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent four years aboard the USS Gearing, during the Korean Conflict. Frank spent most of his working years driving cement mixer starting at Western Ohio Stone in the late 50's. He helped pour the Lima and American Malls. He was also employed at Lima Electric, worked at the Gas station at Sam's Club and spent seven years at Ex-Cello along with being the custodian at Bluffton High School. He loved every job he had.

He was very proud of his family and loved them very much. Frank and Kay in their younger years loved to bowl. They danced every Friday and Saturday night away. When their children were young, they went camping and loved to fish at Indian Lake State Park.

Frank will always be remembered for being a strong person. He survived eight bouts with cancer, and survived three broken hips.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday March 11, 2019 at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Terry Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by Lima VFW Post 1275 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Friends may call Sunday, March 10 from 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contribution can be made to that of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.