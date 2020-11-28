LIMA — Mr. Frank Cooper, III, age 86, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at approximately 12:46 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on July 28, 1934 in Beckley, West Virginia to Frank Cooper, Jr. and Katherine Dalton; both parents preceded him in death.

On November 26, 1960 he was united in holy matrimony to Estella Johnson, she survives in Lima.

Mr. Cooper retired as a Recreation Therapist at Oakwood Forensic Center. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps . He was a member of Second Baptist Church where he served as Treasurer of the building fund, Greeters Ministry and Men's Chorus. Mr. Cooper was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Mason and Frontiers. He was a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan, he was also a longtime softball umpire for the city.

Besides his loving wife Estella, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 1 son; Bruce Wright of Lima. 2 daughters; Gwendolyn Cooper of Arlington, TX and Karen Griff of Lima. 3 grandchildren; Karmen Miles (Landis), Veronica Griff and Katherine Griff. 6 great grandchildren; Camron Nicks, Dremon Macklin, LaMyla Miles, Amarion Shurelds, Carmelo Yard and Amir Shurelds. 1 brother; Randy Cooper of Lima. 2 sisters; Linda Holland of Lima and Robbie Jenkins (Thomas) of South Bend, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son: Ronald C. Cooper.

Home going services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

