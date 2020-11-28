1/1
Frank Cooper
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Mr. Frank Cooper, III, age 86, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at approximately 12:46 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on July 28, 1934 in Beckley, West Virginia to Frank Cooper, Jr. and Katherine Dalton; both parents preceded him in death.

On November 26, 1960 he was united in holy matrimony to Estella Johnson, she survives in Lima.

Mr. Cooper retired as a Recreation Therapist at Oakwood Forensic Center. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps . He was a member of Second Baptist Church where he served as Treasurer of the building fund, Greeters Ministry and Men's Chorus. Mr. Cooper was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Mason and Frontiers. He was a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan, he was also a longtime softball umpire for the city.

Besides his loving wife Estella, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 1 son; Bruce Wright of Lima. 2 daughters; Gwendolyn Cooper of Arlington, TX and Karen Griff of Lima. 3 grandchildren; Karmen Miles (Landis), Veronica Griff and Katherine Griff. 6 great grandchildren; Camron Nicks, Dremon Macklin, LaMyla Miles, Amarion Shurelds, Carmelo Yard and Amir Shurelds. 1 brother; Randy Cooper of Lima. 2 sisters; Linda Holland of Lima and Robbie Jenkins (Thomas) of South Bend, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son: Ronald C. Cooper.

Home going services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the COOPER Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved