LIMA — Frank Paul Guagenti, age 62, passed away peacefully at 1:20 pm on November 17, 2020, at his home.

Frank was born August 6, 1958 in Lima, OH, to Norman and Patricia (Rhoades) Guagenti.

Frank was a 1977 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and worked construction as a Project Manager in Cleveland, Ohio for over 20 years before retiring in 2004 due to complications from his diabetes. He loved making his sister Lisa laugh by telling her crazy stories and he always had a joke to tell others. Frank especially enjoyed hanging out on Friday Nights with his friends, Mike and Dan. Frank was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia L. Guagenti of Lima and two sisters, Michelle A. (Don) Avenger of Liberty Lake, WA and Lisa H. Guagenti of Lima.

He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Guagenti.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to Lima Central Catholic High School, 720 S. Cable Road, Lima, Ohio, 45805 or The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES is honored to be entrusted with the Guagenti family arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.