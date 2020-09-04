Frank Lewis

ELIDA — Frank E. Lewis, Jr., age 90, passed from this life to his home in glory, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 9, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank and Edith (Line) Lewis.

He married Helen Ramsey on January 8, 1955, and they celebrated 65 years together.

Frank is also survived by his three daughters: Cindy Lamb and Peggy (Jim) Whited, both of Lima and Jennifer (Gary) Faris of Elida; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his three sisters: Jean Miller, Dolores "Dee" Zierten and Norma Rigden; and his three sisters-in-law: Betty (Martin) Schumacher, Shirley Johnston and Alice Wiswasser.

Frank was a U. S. Army Corps veteran of the Korean War. He had retired in 1990, from Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant. He loved fishing and carpentry and was an avid gardener. Frank was an active member of the Bluelick Bible Church.

He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very dearly, but it did not compare to his love for Jesus.

Friends may call Monday, September 7, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 pm, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Bluelick Bible Church, with visitation from 10:00 am until time of the service. Pastor Jim Neighbors will officiate with burial to follow in Osborn Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluelick Bible Church Building Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.