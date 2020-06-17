Frank Newland
LIMA — Frank M. "Pops" Newland age 70 of Lima passed away 3:51 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born Feb. 7, 1950 in Fayette County to the late Franklin and Mary Burtcher Newland. He married Jill Ann Morris Nov. 23, 1990 and she survives in Lima.

Pops loved supporting the grandkids in their sports, watching wrestling and racing, dirt track and NASCAR. He also enjoyed going to garage sales and cheering for Ohio State. He recently started supporting All State Pet Rescue.

Additional survivors include children: Charlene (Dale) Agler of West Minster, Tammy McGuire, Mike McGuire, Ryan 'Biggins' Newland and Jeff Newland all of Lima, Ashley (Mike) Gross of Elida and Joey DeMarco of St. Mary's, 20 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, siblings: Larry (Ruby) Newland of Columbus, Barb (Kenny) Mitchell of Washington Court House and Mildred Newland of Jeffersonville, a whole lot of adopted kids and grandkids as well as extended family. He was preceded in death by a son Michael Newland and a brother Harry Newland.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 Monday, June 22 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. A funeral will follow at 11 and burial at sea will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to All Star Pet Rescue and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
JUN
22
Service
11:00 AM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

