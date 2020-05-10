CELINA — Frank Joseph Santaguida, 92, formerly of Celina, passed away peacefully at 12:50 PM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at The Meadows of Delphos, where he had resided since July. He was born October 29, 1927 in Lima, a son of the late Nicola Joseph and Maria Rosa "Mary" Faga Santaguida. He was formerly married to Betty J. Modarelli Santaguida, who survives in Delphos. Then on May 25, 1979 he married Wilma L. Hittle Cromwell, who died June 10, 2017. Frank is survived by his four children: Frank J. (Cindi) Santaguida, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Michael L. (Darla Pierce) Santaguida of Ft. Myers Beach, FL., Linda K. (Ron) Leffman of Spencerville and Vicki L. Santaguida of Ft. Myers, FL.:nine grandchildren, Michael L. (Brenda) Santaguida, II of Lima, Nicola J. (Kassie) Santaguida of Ft. Myers, FL., Jeremy R. (Kelly) Santaguida of Powell, OH., Ron G. (Jennifer) Leffman, II of Holland, MI., Marisa K. (Justin) Kruse of Elida, Justin K. Leffman of Sidney, Cody J. (Samantha) Leffman of Elida, Jeffry A. Kelly of Ft. Myers, FL. and Michelle M.( Jason) Walts of Woodstock, GA.: 22 great grandchildren and his sister, Teresa Clement of Lima and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are three grandchildren: Lisa M. Santaguida, Anthony M. Santaguida and Anthony J. Kelly: three brothers, James (Geraldine) Santaguida, Joseph (Mary Sue) Santaguida and Anthony (Ruth) Santaguida and his brother-in-law, Carl Clement. Frank was a graduate of Lima South High School during WW II, then served in the Army at the Airborne School in Fort Bennings, GA., where he was a Paratrooper, Sharpshooter and Carbine expert.. He then carried on the family tradition of working as a machinist at the Ohio Steel Foundary (Teledyne) for 38 years. After all the retirements, the Santaguida family had many years of service at Ohio Steel. He was a long time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at Montezuma. He was a hardworking wholesome man and a master carpenter, having built his own home on Club Island in Celina with his brothers. He loved to garden and play golf, having earned his" Gold Putter". He played on Ohio Steels' Golf Team and was a world traveler with his wife Wilma. Graveside funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday in the Greenville Union Cemetery at Greenville, Ohio. There will be no public visitation. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store