LIMA — Frank Albert Wittkamp Sr. age 88, passed away at 10:42 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Lima Manor Care Center.

Frank was born on November 4, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Henry and Ella (Wilson) Wittkamp. In January of 1951, he married Betty (Robison) Wittkamp, who preceded him in death on August 31, 1996.

Frank is a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korea war. He was a Sales Manager and Regional Sales Director for Norfolk & Southern for over 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Elks #54, and the Moose Lodge. Frank enjoyed bowling, golf, and coached baseball in previous years.

He is survived by daughter, Margie (Walter) Linke of Perrysburg, OH; daughter, Bonnie L. (Gary) Newcomer of Columbus, OH; son, Frank A. (Julie) Wittkamp Jr. of Lima and son, Jim (Bev) Wittkamp of Lima; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Sharon) Wittkamp and sister, Teresa Ross.

Along with his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by brothers: Henry Wittkamp, Bob Wittkamp and Johnny Wittkamp, and sisters: Mary Porter, Irene Chapman and Dorothy Anders.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Paul Moss will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted by Post #1275.

Friends and family are invited to Westgate Lanes for a Pizza Dinner immediately after service.

Memorial contributions may be made to s, 301 Grant St. #900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.