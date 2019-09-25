LIMA — Franklin D. "Frank" Botkin, age 86, was called into the presence of the Lord at 10:39 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Our Family Home in Worthington, Ohio with the love of his family by his side.

Frank was born April 22, 1933 in St. Marys, OH, to the late John and Stella (Hertenstein) Botkin. On April 25, 1953 he married the love of his life, Sally L. (Van Tilburg) Botkin.

Frank was a 1951 graduate of St. Marys High School where he played football. He had previously worked as a Linotype Operator for the Columbus Dispatch and Wapakoneta Daily News. Frank retired as a self-employed carpenter after many years. He was a member of Hamer Lodge # 167 Free and Accepted Masons, Wapakoneta, Ohio. Frank loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Market Street Presbyterian Church. He was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa whose greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sally L. Botkin of Lima; two daughters, Linda (Larry) Holycross of Lima and Debbie (Jay) Clutter of Wapakoneta; son, Scott Botkin of Coldwater; three grandchildren, Eric (Sarah Rentschler) Holycross of Cincinnati, Matthew (Ashlee) Botkin of Coldwater and Brian (Kelsey McMaster) Botkin of Columbus; three great-grandchildren, Izaak, Kynlee and Cayn Botkin; niece, Gail (Jerry) Adams of Clayton, GA and nephew, Mike (Nancy) Botkin of San Diego, CA.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers, John (Jane) Botkin, Charles (Mildred) Botkin, Glenn (Helen) Botkin; sister, Janelle (Botkin) Glass and a niece, Jean (Botkin) Rupert.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Market Street Presbyterian Church, 1100 W. Market Street, Lima, Ohio, 45805. Pastor Dottie Kaiser will officiate the service. Burial will follow the luncheon at the church in Swamp College Cemetery, Celina.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm prior to the service at the church in the Williamsburg room.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Family Home, Attention Melissa Shannonhouse, 250 Old W. Wilson Bride Road, Suite 160, Worthington, Ohio 43085.

